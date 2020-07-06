NGC designations and label options for the 2020-W Burnished Silver Eagle

The 2020-W Burnished Silver Eagles are being released amid soaring interest in precious metals. Special submission instructions must be followed. See the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

The U.S. Mint has announced that the American Silver Eagle 2020 one-ounce Uncirculated coin, commonly referred to as the Burnished Silver Eagle, is available starting July 8. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, mints around the world have postponed the release of many commemorative coins. At the same time, the demand for precious metals has soared. The 2020-W Burnished Silver Eagle is among the first new releases that collectors and investors have the opportunity to purchase in this collectible-hungry market.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) is honoring the release of the 2020-W Burnished Silver Eagle with special designations and label options for qualifying submissions. Coins received by NGC within the first 30 days of their release are eligible for NGC’s popular Early Releases and First Releases designations and labels.

The Silver Eagle has broad appeal, not only for its metal content but also the beauty of its design. The obverse features the venerated evocation of Liberty created by sculptor and engraver Adolph A. Weinman for the Walking Liberty half dollar in 1916, and the reverse showcases a heraldic eagle by John Mercanti, the renowned Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint from 2006–2010. The 2020-W Burnished Silver Eagle also includes the “W” mint mark of the West Point Mint, where the coins were struck.

Submission Instructions

Submit coins under the Modern grading tier or higher.

grading tier or higher. If you would like Mint packaging returned, select the “Return Mint Packaging” box on the NGC Submission Form. The fee is $5 plus the cost of shipping.

The following designations are available for this coin:

Designation Options Fee Directions Early Releases +$12 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. First Releases +$12 On the U.S. submission form, select First Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. (No Releases designation) By default

The following labels are available for this coin:

Label options Fee Directions NGC Standard Brown #377 Free Default (except for Early Releases and First Releases designations) Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$12) Select Early Releases on your submission form. First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$12) Select First Releases on your submission form West Point Mint Gold Star #391 +$5 Request West Point Mint Gold Star #391 on your submission form. (Early Releases and First Releases are available on this label for an additional $12 designation fee, if applicable.)

Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at *protected email* or 1-800-NGC-COIN (1-800-642-2646).

Bulk Submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue designation and labels are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. NGC will require that the submitter provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date when the coins were purchased.

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at *protected email* or 941-360-3990 or Miles Standish at *protected email* or 949-922-0515.

