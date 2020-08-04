NGC Collectors Society Elite members enjoy many benefits

Special NGC programs, like PreScreen and bulk submission rates and labels, are available to Elite members.

The NGC Collectors Society offers several membership levels to meet the needs of all collectors. For the most exclusive rewards, choose or upgrade to an Elite membership. One of the most exciting benefits is access to NGC’s industry-leading PreScreen and bulk submission programs for large submissions of coins for certification.

Along with advantageous pricing, bulk deals offer creative encapsulation programs, superior customer service and fast turnaround times, which is in addition to the other Elite member benefits, including:

Full access to online resources

Direct submission privileges

10% off display boxes and select add-on services

$150 credit with NGC

10% off NGC grading, NCS conservation, and PMG grading

The NGC PreScreen and bulk submission program is led by Michael “Miles” Standish and Scott Heller, who have a combined 60 years of numismatic experience. Their in-depth knowledge of the numismatic community and coin certification makes submitting to NGC easy and successful for customers.

The PreScreen and bulk deals available to Elite members are the same as those offered to NGC Authorized Dealers. A minimum submission of 100 coins of the same type is required to qualify. For U.S. coins, a mix of dates is acceptable, but they must all be the same denomination and type. For world coins, a maximum of five different dates are acceptable, and all coins must be the same denomination and type.

With NGC’s PreScreen service, you can submit coins for grading and request that only those coins that achieve a certain grade or higher are encapsulated. For example, you may request a minimum grade of NGC MS-65, and only the coins that merit an MS-65 grade or higher will be certified. Coins that do meet your grade requirement are not certified, and you don’t have to pay the encapsulation fee. (Note: Different coin types accept different minimum grade requests. A reject fee may apply if too few coins meet your minimum grade.)

NGC is known for its creative encapsulation programs that enhance the presentation of NGC-certified coins. These include special labels hand-signed by famous figures in the hobby, labels featuring important people and events in history and custom cores bearing unique colors and designs. As an Elite member, you will have access to these attractive certification options that are only available to bulk submitters.

For PreScreen and bulk submissions, the NGC bulk team offers personally tailored service to help grow your collection. If you have special requests, NGC will work to accommodate you as best as possible. NGC also provides its PreScreen and bulk customers with the fastest turnaround times in the industry.

Please note that, for PreScreen and bulk submissions received on or after August 1, 2020, NGC will charge an additional $5 fee per coin for coins that receive each of the following designations: Star (★) and/or Deep Prooflike (DPL) or pre-1978 coins that receive the Ultra Cameo (UC) designation. There is an additional $2 fee per coin for coins that receive the Prooflike (PL) designation or pre-1978 coins that receive the Cameo (CA) designation. An updated price sheet is posted here.

Ready to become an NGC Collectors Society Elite member? Visit here or contact NGC Customer Service at *protected email* or 1-800-NGC-Coin (1-800-642-2646). Elite membership is paid yearly and costs less than $25 a month — that’s less than a dollar a day to optimize your submission experience.

If you have questions about the NGC PreScreen and bulk submission program, contact Miles Standish at *protected email* or 949-922-0515 or Scott Heller at *protected email* or 941-360-3990.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

