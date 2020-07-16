NGC certifies a Ceremonial Strike Basketball Hall of Fame Proof silver dollar

During the ceremony, numismatic dignitaries and basketball greats struck their own dome-shaped Basketball Hall of Fame Proof silver dollars.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) has certified a 2020-P Basketball Hall of Fame Proof silver dollar struck during the U.S. Mint’s Ceremonial Strike event. The event was held on February 24, 2020, more than three months prior to the public release of the much-anticipated commemorative coins.

Thomas J. Uram, chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and president of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists, struck the coin during the Ceremony Strike evet and later submitted it to NGC for certification. Uram and other attendees, including basketball greats such as Julius Erving and Sheryl Swoops, were each permitted to strike a Proof Basketball Hall of Fame silver dollar.

Uram’s coin achieved a grade of NGC PF-69 Ultra Cameo and was encapsulated with the NGC Basketball Celebration special label. To commemorate the red-letter day, NGC included “First Strike Ceremony” and “Struck by Thomas J. Uram” on the label with the coin’s grade and unique certification number.

Coins from the Ceremonial Strike event also came with a card, which states, “The United States Mint certifies that this Basketball Hall of Fame Proof Silver Dollar was struck at a Ceremonial Strike Event held at the Philadelphia Mint on February 24, 2020.” The COA is hand-signed by David J. Ryder, director of the U.S. Mint.

“Attending the First Strike Ceremony and striking my own Basketball Hall of Fame silver dollar was a great honor that I won’t forget,” said Uram. “Of course, I wanted a special presentation for this very special coin, and NGC delivered with its attractive label, thorough description, and secure, crystal-clear holder. I love the way it looks!”

Mark Salzberg, NGC chairman and grading finalizer, commented:

NGC takes pride in offering the most attractive and innovative presentation options for certified coins. We are thrilled that Tom chose NGC to certify his First Strike Ceremony Basketball Hall of Fame Proof silver dollar.

The Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins were originally slated to go on sale in April, but due to the coronavirus, their release was delayed until June 4. Now, the Basketball Hall of Fame Proof silver dollar, along with an Uncirculated silver dollar, Proof, Uncirculated, and Enhanced Finish clad half dollars and Proof and Uncirculated $5 gold coins are finally available to the public. In addition, colorized versions of the silver dollar and half dollar are set to be released on August 28 — the first colorized coins ever offered by the U.S. Mint.

The coins are all dome-shaped, reminiscent of a basketball, and feature the same obverse and reverse designs. As only the third curved coins that the U.S. Mint has produced — combined with the popularity of basketball and the current demand for precious metals — the Basketball Hall of Fame coins are a must-have for many collectors.

NGC’s labels, holders, and certification services for the U.S. Mint Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins are not affiliated with or endorsed by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

