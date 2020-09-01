NGC-certified vintage U.S. coins shine in September Goldberg auction

A 1794 Flowing Hair half dollar and a 1904 gold $5 Proof are expected to generate spirited bidding.

U.S. coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) highlight a Goldberg Auctions sale. Online bidding is now underway for the auction, which runs from September 13-16, 2020.

Among the most anticipated coins in the sale is a 1794 Flowing Hair half dollar graded NGC AU-55, with an estimated sales price of $50,000 and up. In 1794, the U.S. Mint struck its first half dollars with a group of 5,300. In 1795, another 18,164 half dollars were minted with dies dated 1794. The two batches combined comprised the total mintage of 1794 half dollars. At least six obverse and seven reverse dies were required to produce the 1794-dated half dollars, resulting in 11 die marriages, including the one used for this example, designated as O-101.

Another highlight of the sale is a 1904 gold $5 Liberty graded NGC PF-67+ Cameo, the second-finest in the NGC Census. This extremely rare coin is one of only 136 struck by the Philadelphia Mint, with less than half of the original mintage believed to still exist. It has an estimated sales price of $50,000 and up.

Other NGC-certified highlights include:

