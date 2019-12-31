Coin Update

NGC-certified vintage British rarities offered at NYINC

This Great Britain 1826 gold five-pound graded NGC PF-63+ Ultra Cameo has an estimate of $100,000. Hover to zoom.

Baldwin’s of St. James’s is presenting an auction at the January 2020 event.

British coins from the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) star in the Baldwin’s of St. James’s auction held as part of the January 16-19, 2020, New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC).

An 1826 gold five-pound graded NGC PF-63+ Ultra Cameo has an estimate of $100,000 (USD). The coin has the image of George IV on the obverse and a coat of arms on a shield below a crown and mantle on the reverse. The George IV five-pound coins were minted only in 1826 and 1829. George IV ruled from 1820 to 1830.

More than a century older is an England 1705 gold five-guinea graded NGC AU-55 that has an estimate of $85,000. The obverse has a portrait of Queen Anne, who ruled from 1702 to 1714. The reverse shows four cruciform shields radiating from the center, each with a crown at the top and scepters in between.

With an estimate of $70,000, a Great Britain 1820 two-pound Pattern graded NGC PF-64 Ultra Cameo has George III on the obverse and St. George and the dragon on the reverse.

Other significant NGC-certified British coins offered by Baldwin’s of St. James’s include:

All estimates are by provided by the auction house and stated in USD.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

