NGC-certified U.S. and world coins featured in June auction in Poland

U.S. and world coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) highlight a June Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Michal Niemczyk auction. Online bidding for Auction 25 is now open, with the auction concluding June 20-22.

Among the most anticipated coins in the sale is an Italy 1801 Ligurian Republic 96 lire graded NGC MS-61. The coin was struck for the short-lived Ligurian Republic, which existed in northwest Italy from 1797 to 1805 before it was annexed by Napoleon’s France.

Another highlight of the sale is a Peru 1963 gold 100-soles graded NGC MS-66. Though the South American nation currently has a currency with a similar name, the original Peruvian sol was used from 1863 to 1985.

