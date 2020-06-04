Coin Update

NGC-certified U.S. and world coins featured in June auction in Poland

Online bidding is now underway for the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Michal Niemczyk auction.

U.S. and world coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) highlight a June Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Michal Niemczyk auction. Online bidding for Auction 25 is now open, with the auction concluding June 20-22.

Among the most anticipated coins in the sale is an Italy 1801 Ligurian Republic 96 lire graded NGC MS-61. The coin was struck for the short-lived Ligurian Republic, which existed in northwest Italy from 1797 to 1805 before it was annexed by Napoleon’s France.

Another highlight of the sale is a Peru 1963 gold 100-soles graded NGC MS-66. Though the South American nation currently has a currency with a similar name, the original Peruvian sol was used from 1863 to 1985.

Other NGC-certified highlights include:

For more information and to bid, visit the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Michal Niemczyk website.

Press release courtesy of Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

