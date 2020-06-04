NGC-certified U.S. and world coins featured in June auction in Poland

Online bidding is now underway for the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Michal Niemczyk auction.
U.S. and world coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) highlight a June Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Michal Niemczyk auction. Online bidding for Auction 25 is now open, with the auction concluding June 20-22.
Among the most anticipated coins in the sale is an Italy 1801 Ligurian Republic 96 lire graded NGC MS-61. The coin was struck for the short-lived Ligurian Republic, which existed in northwest Italy from 1797 to 1805 before it was annexed by Napoleon’s France.
Another highlight of the sale is a Peru 1963 gold 100-soles graded NGC MS-66. Though the South American nation currently has a currency with a similar name, the original Peruvian sol was used from 1863 to 1985.
Other NGC-certified highlights include:
- a U.S. 1869-S $20 graded NGC AU-55
- an Austria 1593 Salzburg two-ducat graded NGC MS-62
- a Belarus 2007 gold 50-roubles graded NGC PF-69 Ultra Cameo
- a China 1999 gold 25-yuan Panda Large Date Plain 1 graded NGC MS-69
- a Greece 1876A gold five-drachmai graded NGC AU-58
- an Iran SH1350//1971 gold 500 rials graded NGC PF-69 Ultra Cameo
- a Germany 1876J Hamburg 20-mark graded NGC MS-66
- a Germany 1908A Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach five-mark graded NGC MS-65
- a Sweden 1884 EB 20-kronor graded NGC MS-66
- a U.S. 1914-D $2.50 graded NGC AU-58
- a U.S. 1853 gold dollar graded NGC MS-65+
- an Italy 1858R Papal States XII 2.50 Scudi graded NGC MS-64
- an Italy 1796 Genoa 96-lire graded NGC AU-53
- an Italy 1931R IX 50-lire graded NGC MS-64
For more information and to bid, visit the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Michal Niemczyk website.
Press release courtesy of Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.
