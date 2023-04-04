NGC-certified Stellas and other early American coins in Heritage CSNS auction

The auction being held May 3-7, 2023, offers hundreds of early American coins graded by NGC.

Hundreds of American coins graded by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), including two examples of an experimental denomination known as a Stella, are being offered in a Heritage Auctions sale. The CSNS U.S. Coins Signature Auction is scheduled for May 3-7, 2023.

A top highlight of this auction is an 1879 Flowing Hair $4 graded NGC PF-67. Named after the star design on the reverse, only a few hundred Stellas were struck as part of a proposed coinage intended to facilitate international trade. The NGC Census contains only a single example with a higher numerical grade than this one.

Also featured in this auction is an 1801 O-102 half dollar pedigreed to the “Col.” E.H.R. Green and Newman Collections and graded NGC MS-64. According to the auction house, this is the finest-graded example of the O-102 die marriage and the only one known in Mint State.

Other NGC-certified coins in this auction include:

a 1921-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded NGC MS-66

an 1879 Flowing Hair $4 graded NGC PF-66 Cameo

an 1834 Classic Head Plain 4 $5 graded NGC PF-63 Ultra Cameo

an 1876 Liberty $20 graded NGC PF-65 Ultra Cameo and pedigreed to the Simpson Collection

an 1888 Liberty $20 graded NGC PF-65 Ultra Cameo

a 1907 High Relief Flat Rim $20 graded NGC MS-67

a 1907 High Relief $20 graded NGC PF-67

a 1911 Saint-Gaudens $20 graded NGC PF-67

a 1915-S Panama-Pacific Octagonal $50 graded NGC MS-66

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

