NGC-certified key date Double Eagle among highlights in Heritage August U.S. coins sale

Another highlight of the sale is a 1915-S Panama Pacific Octagonal $50 graded NGC MS-65. The Panama-Pacific coinage is associated with two particular events: The opening of the Panama Canal, and the great exposition in San Francisco in 1915 that celebrated both the canal’s opening and the city’s rebuilding after an earthquake. The 1915-S Panama-Pacific Octagonal $50 is the largest commemorative gold coin ever struck by the United States, containing nearly 2.5 ounces of gold.
Interestingly, presses from the Philadelphia Mint were shipped, via train, to the exposition, and these coins were actually struck on location. Only 1,500 of these pieces were struck and, due to their high sales price, just 645 were sold.
Another gold rarity linked to California’s history is also expected to draw spirited bidding: An 1852 “900 Thous” U.S. Assay $50 graded NGC MS-60. Like the 1915-S Panama-Pacific coin, this piece is also octagonal. These were struck during the Gold Rush Era before the San Francisco Mint opened in 1854.
Other NGC-certified highlights in the Heritage Auctions sale include:
-
- an 1807 B-1 quarter graded NGC MS-64★
- an 1891 quarter graded NGC Mint Error MS-62 — Double Struck
- a 1918/7-S quarter graded NGC AU-58
- an 1853 Round Liberty gold 50 cents graded NGC MS-64
- a 1799 silver dollar graded NGC MS-65
- an 1865 silver dollar graded NGC PF-68
- an 1871 silver dollar graded NGC PF-66 Ultra Cameo
- an 1878 7TF Reverse of 78 Morgan dollar graded NGC PF-64 Cameo
- a 1900 Lafayette silver dollar graded NGC MS-65★
- an 1852 Wide Date $10 graded NGC AU-55
- a 1852/1 K-3 Humbert $10 graded NGC VF-30
- a 1907 High Relief $20 graded NGC PF-65+
- an 1853 “900 Thous” U.S. Assay $20 graded NGC MS-63+
- an 1851 “887 Thous” Humbert Reeded $50 graded NGC MS-61
- a 1906 Carnegie Hero Fund gold medal graded NGC MS-67
Press release courtesy of Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.
❑
Leave a Reply