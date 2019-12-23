NGC-certified highlights at Heritage Auctions FUN Show sale

An 1855 gold dollar and a Congressional Gold Medal from the 1860s are expected to excel in a field of outstanding coins.
Many outstanding vintage U.S. coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) highlight the Heritage Auctions FUN U.S. Coins Signature Auction, taking place January 8-12, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.
An 1855 gold dollar graded NGC PF-66★ Ultra Cameo is the finest of only seven known examples of the Proof Type Two gold dollar, which was produced only in 1854 through 1856.
Larger in diameter and thinner than the Type One gold dollar (minted from 1849 to 1854), the Type Two version almost never struck well, and even Uncirculated examples show blurry detail in certain areas. In circulation, the design and information quickly wore to illegibility.
Paradoxically, the very issues that made the Type Two gold dollar a difficult coin when it was produced make it highly sought after today. Indeed, among 19th-century Proof gold coins, few are rarer or more desirable than a well-struck Type Two gold dollar with a high grade like this one.
A much larger gold piece from the mid-19th century is an (1868) Julian PE-10 gold 102-millimeter Cyrus Field Congressional Medal containing nearly 25 troy ounces of gold. This medal was struck in honor of Cyrus West Field, the American businessman who spearheaded the first transatlantic cable. Its impressive size requires the NGC Oversize Holder.
Other exciting NGC-certified coins featured in the sale include:
- an 1898 $20 graded NGC PF-67 Ultra Cameo, part of a low mintage of just 75 coins — the lowest production for any Philadelphia Proof double eagle from 1896 until the Liberty series ended in 1907
- an 1800 “AMERICAI” silver dollar graded NGC MS-65 that is an example of the popular “AMERICAI” variety with a distinctive die line on the reverse
- an 1804 13 Stars Reverse 10-cent graded NGC AU-55 that is one of the best-known examples of the famously rare 1804 dime
- an 1865 $10 graded NGC PF-65 Cameo that is one of only eight verified examples
- an 1888 $20 graded NGC PF-66 Ultra Cameo that is one of less than 10 graded examples with the Ultra Cameo (or equivalent) designation
- a 1909 $20 graded NGC PF-66 that is one of only 35 to 45 examples in all grades today
- a 1796 No Stars $2.5 graded NGC MS-63 that is among the finest known examples of this one-year type
- a 1795 Small Eagle $5 graded NGC MS-64 that is a rare variety of the Capped Bust Right half eagle struck in the first year of gold coinage
- a 1909-O $5 graded NGC MS-64 that is a vibrant example of the only Indian half eagle struck at the New Orleans Mint
- an 1864 $10 graded NGC PF-65 Ultra Cameo that is one of only 13 known examples
- an 1879 Flowing Hair $4 graded NGC PF-65 with a fascinating numismatic story and exceptional eye appeal
- a 1911 $2.5 graded NGC PF-67 that is among only 191 sandblast Proof quarter eagles struck in 1911.
Numismatic Guaranty Corporation
