NGC-certified Gold Rush-era coins among Heritage sale highlights

The auction includes a Humbert $50 piece and a fractional gold rarity, two of the most coveted coins from the Gold Rush era.

Over 750 U.S. coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) are being offered in a December sale, including two great rarities from the Gold Rush era. Bidding is already underway for Heritage Auctions’ 2022 December Signature Auction #1351, which is being held on December 15-18, 2022.

One of the top NGC-certified lots is an 1851 “880” Humbert Reeded $50 graded NGC MS-61 (lot 3760). The Augustus Humbert pieces produced during the California Gold Rush are coveted by collectors. Most $50 pieces were later melted down, so the few remaining survivors today are viewed as precious reminders of America’s numismatic heritage.

Also offered is an 1853 Arms of California Round half dollar (BG-435) graded NGC MS-66 (lot 3765). There are only 11 total of this particular California Fractional Gold half dollar in the NGC Census, with none graded finer than this example.

Other NGC-certified highlights in the auction include:

an 1892-S Morgan dollar graded NGC MS-61 (lot 3534)

a 1799 Large Stars Obverse Gold Eagle graded NGC MS-61 (lot 3634)

a 1929 Half Eagle graded NGC MS-62 (lot 3628)

a 1793 Wreath Lettered Bronze cent graded NGC EF-45 BN (lot 3292)

a 1911 Quarter Eagle graded NGC PF-68 (lot 3596)

an 1801 Gold Eagle graded NGC MS-61 (lot 3639)

an 1800 Gold Eagle graded NGC AU-58 (lot 3635)

an 1803 14th Star Gold Eagle graded NGC AU-55 (lot 3642)

an 1879-CC Liberty Double Eagle graded NGC AU-53 (lot 3709)

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

