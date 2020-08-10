NGC-certified early U.S. gold rarity realizes $300,000 at Stack’s Bowers sale

A 1797 Small Eagle $10 and a magnificent Panama-Pacific $50 commemorative were met with exuberant bidding.
Two rare gold coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) realized six figures in Stack’s Bowers’ August 2020 Session 2 — Rarities Night sale, held August 6, 2020.
A 1797 small eagle $10 graded NGC MS-62 realized $300,000. In its day, the design of the small eagle on the reverse of these $10 coins was criticized as scrawny looking, and it was quickly phased out for a more impressive, heraldic eagle design.
Meanwhile, from over a century later, a 1915-S Panama-Pacific round $50 graded NGC MS-65 realized $138,000. When these coins were first issued, collectors preferred the unusual octagonal version, so fewer round ones sold, making them rarer today. This particular example comes from the top tier grade-wise.
Other NGC-certified highlights include:
- an 1828 quarter graded NGC MS-67 that realized $78,000.
- an 1860 Clark, Gruber and Co. $20 graded NGC AU Details that realized $54,000.
- an 1865 double eagle graded NGC MS-65 and pedigreed to the S.S. Republic that realized $43,200.
- a 1906-D eagle graded NGC MS-67 that realized $40,800.
- an 1873 Arrows half dollar graded PF-67 Ultra Cameo that realized $36,000.
- an 1860 Clark, Gruber and Co. $10 graded NGC MS-60 that realized $33,600.
- a 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar graded NGC AU-55 that realized $26,400.
Prices realized include buyers’ premium and are expressed in U.S. dollars.
Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.
