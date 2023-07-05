Coin Update

NGC-certified early American coins available in Heritage Auction

The Long Beach/Summer FUN auction includes many NGC-certified U.S. coins, including a gold rarity with fewer than 30 examples known.

A gold rarity from the early days of the U.S. Mint is among more than 800 U.S. coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) offered in an upcoming Heritage Auctions sale. Online bidding is already underway for the Long Beach/Summer FUN U.S. Coins Signature Auction, which will be held July 20-23, 2023.

Standing out is a 1797 BD-1 Quarter Eagle graded NGC AU-55 (lot 3177). Mint records indicate that a mere 427 of these Quarter Eagles were struck, and only around 20 to 25 are estimated to exist today in all grades, making them exceptionally scarce.

Other NGC-certified coins in this auction include:

  • a 1918/7-S Standing Liberty quarter graded NGC MS-64 FH (lot 3051)
  • an 1846 Tall Date half dollar graded NGC MS-65+ (lot 3062)
  • an 1855 gold dollar graded NGC MS-66+ (lot 3167)
  • an 1889-CC Morgan dollar graded NGC MS-63 DPL (lot 3132)
  • an 1864 Quarter Eagle graded NGC MS-60 (lot 3182)
  • an 1876-S Half Eagle graded MS-62 (lot 3219)
  • a 1799 Eagle graded NGC MS-64 (lot 3234)
  • an 1895 Eagle graded NGC PF-65 Ultra Cameo (lot 3255)
  • a 1907 Indian Periods Eagle — Wire Rim graded NGC MS-65 (lot 3258)
  • an 1855-O Double Eagle graded NGC AU-58 (lot 3295)
  • an 1855-O Double Eagle graded NGC AU-55 (lot 3294)
  • an 1858-O Double Eagle graded NGC MS-60 (lot 3299)
  • an 1859-O Double Eagle graded NGC AU-55 (lot 3301)
  • an 1871-CC Double Eagle graded NGC AU-53 (lot 3304)
  • a 1907 high relief Double Eagle — Flat Rim graded NGC MS-67 (lot 3325)
  • a 1908-S Double Eagle graded NGC MS-65 (lot 3329)

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

