NGC-certified China 1911 dragon pattern dollar estimated to realize at least $400,000 at NYINC auction

The China 1911 long whiskered dragon pattern dollar L&M-29, graded NGC SP-65, was a prototype designed by the head of the central mint at Tientsin, Luigi Giorgi. It formerly was part of the Wa She Wong and Kann collections. It is called “long-whiskered” because a dragon on the obverse has whiskers that extend from near the rim to near the center.
Another NGC-certified coin with a six-figure estimate is a Great Britain 1692 Elephant & Castle five-guinea, graded NGC MS-62. The gold coin shows the portraits of King William III and Queen Mary II. Below the monarchs are small elephant and castle symbols, indicating that the gold used in the coin is from Guinea in West Africa. The coin has an estimate of $150,000 to $200,000.
Other top coins offered in the January 17 Stack’s Bowers auction include:
- A Great Britain 1826 George IV five-sovereign graded NGC PF-62 Ultra Cameo that has an estimate of $60,000 to $80,000.
- A Great Britain 1688 James II Elephant & Castle five-guinea graded NGC AU-58 that has an estimate of $40,000 to $60,000.
- A Great Britain 1887 Queen Victoria Golden Jubilee gold medal graded NGC PF-64+ Ultra Cameo that has an estimate of $40,000 to $60,000.
- A Sicily c. 415-405 B.C. silver tetradrachm graded NGC Ancients AU, 4/5 Strike and 5/5 Surface with Fine Style that also has an estimate of $40,000 to $50,000.
- A Chile 1758SO silver eight-reales graded NGC AU-58 with an estimate of $30,000 to $50,000.
- A Roman Empire (Carus) A.D. 282-293 gold aureus graded NGC Ancients MS, Strike 5/5 and Surface 4/5 with an estimate of $25,000 to $35,000.
- A Sicily circa 415-405 B.C. silver tetradrachm graded NGC Ancients CH EF, Strike 4/5 and Surface 4/5 with Fine Style with an estimate of $20,000 to $30,000.
- A Sicily circa 405-370 B.C. silver decadrachm graded NGC Ancients AU, Strike 4/5 and Surface 2/5 with Fine Style with an estimate of $15,000 to $25,000.
- A Germany 1617 gold two-ducat Klippe graded NGC AU-55 with an estimate of $20,000 to $25,000.
All estimates are provided by the auction house and are in USD.
Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.
