NGC-certified 1792 half disme at center stage in Heritage Sale

More than 800 U.S. rarities graded by NGC are available in the January auction.

More than 800 U.S. coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) are being offered in an upcoming Heritage Auctions sale. Online bidding is already underway for the FUN U.S. Coins Signature Auction 1371, which will be held January 10-14, 2024.

One of the top highlights of the auction is a historic 1792 half disme graded NGC MS-62 (lot 4038), which had seen bidding rise into the six figures more than a week before the sale. One of the most important issues in American numismatics, the 1792 half disme is the first official silver coinage of the United States. Adding to the lore of these iconic coins, they are believed to have been struck with the silver that was deposited by Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, who was Secretary of State at the time and would later serve as vice president and president. There are 39 examples listed in the NGC Population Report, with only eight graded higher.

Meanwhile, another highlight of the auction is a 1915-S Panama-Pacific $50 Round graded NGC MS-66 (lot 4419). Produced in both Round and Octagonal versions for an exposition celebrating the Panama Canal and rebirth of the city of San Francisco, the $50 gold coin is revered among collectors because of its rare denomination and its limited mintage. Only 645 Octagonal and 483 Round coins were released, and competition is especially fierce for high-grade examples. Only four examples are graded higher than this one in the NGC Population Report.

Other NGC-certified coins in this auction include:

a 1906 Double Eagle graded NGC PF-66 (lot 4407)

an 1804 Crosslet 4 $10 graded NGC AU-55 (lot 4370)

a 1795 Small Eagle $5 graded NGC MS-62 (lot 4328)

an 1863 J-345 silver dollar graded NGC PF-66★ Cameo and pedigreed to the Lemus Collection (lot 4190)

an 1895 Morgan dollar graded NGC PF-60 (lot 4178)

a 1795 half dollar graded NGC MS-65 (lot 4065)

a 1928 Hawaii half dollar graded NGC PF-66 Matte (lot 4189)

an 1882 J-1698 quarter graded NGC PF-65 Cameo (lot 4294)

a 1918/7 Standing Liberty quarter graded NGC MS-66 (lot 4055)

a 1976 National Bicentennial medal graded NGC MS-65 (lot 4449)

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

