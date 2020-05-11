Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

NGC celebrates the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Finish half dollar

By Leave a Comment

The NGC Basketball Celebration Special Label and Tip Off Releases Designation with the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Finish half dollar holdered reverse up (left) and the NGC Early Releases Label and Designation with the coin holdered obverse up (right). Hover to zoom.

Featured in a special set designed for kids, this is the first-ever Enhanced Finish commemorative coin.

On June 4, along with the other highly anticipated coins in the 2020 Basketball Hall Fame Commemorative Coin Program, the U.S. Mint will release a 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Finish half dollar as part of a special Kids Set. This is the first commemorative coin that the U.S. Mint has ever produced with an Enhanced Finish.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) is offering a new special designation — Tip Off Releases — as well as its popular Early Releases and First Releases designations for eligible coins. The distinctive NGC Basketball Celebration Special Label is also available for all submitters.

The Enhanced Finish boasts super-shiny details created by using a laser polish on select design elements. Compared to a standard Uncirculated coin, the Enhanced Finish has a brighter sheen while preserving the intricate depictions of three players on the coin’s obverse and a basketball passing through the net on the coin’s reverse. NGC will designate these coins as SP (for Specimen) Enhanced Finish.

Like the other coins in the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Program, the Enhanced Finish half dollar will be curved like the shape of a basketball. The basketball coins are only the third dome-shaped coins that the U.S. Mint has produced.

A limited mintage of just 75,000 sets will make the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Finish half dollar especially desirable to collectors. It is only available with the purchase of the Kids Set, and the Mint has imposed a limit of just five sets per household.

In addition to the coin, the Kids Set includes a colorful booklet with basketball history, trivia, and a quiz. Like the coin itself, the booklet celebrates the unifying nature of basketball, a sport loved by people of all backgrounds from all over the world. The set is also accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

For instructions on how to submit the 2020-S Basketball Hall of Fame Enhanced Finish half dollar to NGC for certification, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

NGC signs exclusive Signature Label deal with award-winning coin designer Chris Costello Limited edition Apollo 13 coins with astronaut autograph United States Mint announces design for 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver dollar Uram continuing as Chairman and Tucker as Numismatic Specialist on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓