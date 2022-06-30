NGC announces major improvements to return shipping and insurance services

Effective July 5, 2022, the updates will provide faster return shipping for many submitters, often at a lower cost, as well as expanded insurance coverage.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is pleased to announce several major improvements to its return shipping and insurance services. With the updates, many return shipments will arrive faster and at a lower cost to submitters, and international return shipments sent via FedEx will now be insured for up to $50,000 per package. The changes apply to return shipments from NGC’s Sarasota, Florida, headquarters and will be effective for submissions delivered to NGC starting July 5, 2022.

Return Shipping Via FedEx

With the updates, NGC will generally ship completed submissions to U.S. addresses via FedEx with insurance coverage of up to $100,000 per package procured by NGC. The FedEx shipping method used will be based on the submitter’s declared values, with significant savings in many cases when compared to today’s rates.

New NGC domestic return shipping rates, effective July 5, 2022:

Owner’s Declared Value $1 to $25,000 $25,001 to $50,000 $50,001 to $100,000 Shipping Method FedEx Ground with Direct Signature FedEx Ground with Direct Signature FedEx Standard Overnight with Adult Signature 1-5 coins $28 $105 $150 6-15 coins $35 $110 $160 16-30 coins $41 $115 $170 31-75 coins $47 $120 $180

For completed submissions being returned to an international address, NGC will generally ship via FedEx, with insurance coverage of up to $50,000 per package procured by NGC. This is an important improvement for international submitters because NGC previously did not procure insurance for shipments back to international addresses. Even with the addition of insurance coverage, NGC’s international shipping rates have actually gone down, another benefit for submitters.

New NGC international return shipping rates, effective July 5, 2022:

Owner’s Declared Value $1 to $25,000 $25,001 to $50,000 Shipping Method FedEx Economy with Direct Signature FedEx Priority with Direct Signature 1-5 coins $80 $120 6-15 coins $100 $150 16-30 coins $120 $180 31-75 coins $150 $225

Return Shipping Via USPS Mail

For completed submissions being delivered to a U.S. PO Box, NGC will generally ship via USPS Mail with insurance coverage of up to $100,000 per package procured by NGC. USPS Mail will generally be slower than FedEx, however. NGC is not responsible for the speed of shipping services.

If an international submitter requests that USPS Mail be used, package(s) will NOT be insured and the risk of loss or damage during shipment will be assumed by the submitter.

Shipping On One’s Own Account

Submitters wishing to use their own FedEx, UPS, or USPS Express Mail account may still do so, as long as a completed Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) Shipping Information Form is on file. Please note that shipments on the submitter’s own account are not insured by NGC. To access the updated Shipping Information Form, click here.

Why FedEx?

NGC has found FedEx to be the fastest and most reliable service for return shipping, and using primarily one shipping service will greatly streamline the return shipping process, as well as provide NGC with a greater ability to negotiate better prices on behalf of its submitters. Collectors and dealers will benefit from getting submissions back more quickly, often at lower prices than before, with reliable insurance coverage.

Updated NGC submission forms will be available on the NGC website on or before July 5, 2022.

For questions about NGC’s return shipping updates, please contact NGC Customer Service at *protected email* or 800-NGC-COIN.

Note: Additional charges may apply for extended or remote service areas, heavier packages, added items, etc. Please contact customer Service if you are shipping collectibles valued over $100,000 per package to a U.S. address or over $50,000 per package to an international address.

