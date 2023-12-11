NGC announces free coin grading contest at the 2024 FUN Show

Test your coin grading skills against other collectors and dealers to earn prizes and recognition. It’s free to participate, so sign up today!

Ready to put your coin grading acumen to the test? Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is holding a free coin grading contest at the 69th Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Show in Orlando, Florida, taking place on January 4-7, 2024.

The NGC Coin Grading Contest is open to anyone age 13 and older. Each participant is allotted 10 minutes to grade 15 coins at the NGC booth (#108-120) without any outside assistance. The coins will be a mix of countries, types, and grades, and may include coins that are Details-graded, altered, or not genuine. Participants will enter their grades on a computer provided by NGC.

Participants will be divided into three categories: Adults (age 26 and older), Young Adult Numismatist [YAN] (age 18-25) and Young Numismatist [YN] (age 13-17). Scores will be based on how closely the participants’ grades are to NGC’s grades, and prizes will be given for first, second, and third place in each category.

For both the Adult and Young Adult categories, first prize is a $300 NGC grading credit, second prize is a $200 NGC grading credit, and third prize is a $100 NGC grading credit. The Young Numismatist category prizes are cash in the amount of $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place.

The top five finishers in each of the three categories will receive a special NGC “Sample Slab” with a 1987-S Gem Proof quarter.

All participants will receive a special free “Sample Slab” with a special pedigree only available to participants in the contest.

To request a reservation for a time slot in the contest, email your name, age (as of the FUN Show), and day(s) you will be at the FUN Show to *protected email* with a subject line of “FUN Grading Contest.” You must be willing to have your name published by NGC if you win.

A maximum of 160 contestants can take part in all three contests combined. NGC reserves the right to limit the number further depending on the time constraints but intends to accommodate at least 120 contestants. Time slots will be available from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, and all day Thursday, January 4 through Saturday, January 6. Please arrive five minutes early. Any potential contestant who does not arrive by the start of their time slot will forfeit their time slot. If a time slot is open during the show, it will be made available to walk-up contestants on a first-come, first-served basis.

NGC will notify the winners and hand out prizes on Sunday, January 7, and will post an article on NGCcoin.com shortly after. In the event of a tie, the prize amounts will be split evenly between the winners. (For instance, if two people tie for first place, each will receive $250 in grading credit and no second-place prize will be awarded.)

Certified Collectibles Group employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate. NGC reserves the right of final interpretation of this promotion, including the right to disqualify any contestant.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

