NGC announces free coin grading contest at the 2023 ANA World’s Fair of Money

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is excited to announce that it will hold a free coin grading contest at the 2023 ANA World’s Fair of Money (WMF) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, taking place August 8-11.

The NGC Coin Grading Contest will be open to anyone age 13 and older. Each participant will be given 10 minutes to grade 15 coins at the NGC booth without any outside assistance. The coins will be a mix of countries, types, and grades, and may include Details-graded and not genuine coins. Contestants will enter their grades on a computer provided by NGC.

Participants will be divided into three categories: Adult (age 26 and older), Young Adult Numismatist [YAN] (age 18-25), and Young Numismatist [YN] (age 13-17). The contestants will be scored based on how close their grades are to NGC’s grades, and prizes will be given for first, second, and third place in each category.

For both the Adult and Young Adult categories, the first prize is a $300 NGC grading credit, the second prize is a $200 NGC grading credit, and the third prize is a $100 NGC grading credit. The Young Numismatist category prizes are cash in the amount of $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place.

The top 10 finishers in each of the three categories will receive a special NGC “Sample Slab” with a 1999 Proof Pennsylvania quarter. All participants will receive a special free “Sample Slab” with a special pedigree only available to participants in the contest.

To request a reservation for a time slot in the contest, email your name, age (as of the WMF Show), and day(s) you will be at the WMF Show to *protected email* with a subject line of “WMF Grading Contest.” You must be willing to have your name published by NGC if you win.

A maximum of 150 contestants can take part in all three categories combined. NGC reserves the right to limit the number further depending on the time constraints but intends to accommodate at least 125 contestants. Time slots will be available August 8-11. Please arrive five minutes before your scheduled time. Any potential contestant who does not show up at the start of their time slot will forfeit their time slot. If a time slot is open during the show, it will be made available to walk-up contestants on a first-come, first-served basis.

NGC will notify the winners on August 12 and will post an article on NGCcoin.com shortly after. In the event of a tie, the prize amounts will be split evenly between the winners. (For instance, if two people tie for first place, each will receive $250 in grading credit, and no second-place prize will be awarded).

Certified Collectibles Group employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate. NGC reserves the right to final interpretation of this promotion, including the right to disqualify any contestant.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

