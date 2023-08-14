NGC and Whatnot present the influencer Grade-Off Challenge

The coin grading challenge features Bargain Hunters Thrift, Coinhub, Couch Collectibles, and BlueRidgeSilverHound.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and leading livestream shopping platform Whatnot partnered up again to host the first-ever Influencer Grade-off Challenge. The event was hosted from the 2023 World’s Fair of Money (WFOM) in Pittsburgh, PA, and streamed live on the Whatnot platform, on Thursday, August 10, at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Attendees of the WOFM could view the event at Whatnot’s booth located at table 704.

Viewers could tune in to see some of their favorite coin influencers face off in a grading challenge. Coinhub and Couch Collectibles teamed up against Bargain Hunters Thrift and BlueRidgeSilverHound to see who has the strongest numismatic grading abilities. The winning team will get a special prize along with $500 each that will be used for promotions and giveaways in their next Whatnot livestreams. Viewers also had the opportunity to purchase exclusive NGC samples made especially for the event, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the American Numismatic Association’s Summer Seminar Young Numismatist scholarship fund.

About Whatnot

Whatnot is the largest livestream shopping platform in the U.S., connecting buyers and sellers in real-time across any category — from collectibles like trading cards to comics, fashion, sneakers, and more. The platform couples rigorous seller vetting with a focus on community to create a welcoming space for people to share their passions with others. Today, Whatnot’s top sellers earn up to eight figures annually using the platform. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity, and CapitalG, Whatnot’s valuation is $3.7B. For more information, please visit whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.

About NGC

NGC is the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 58 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC provides an accurate, consistent, and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. This results in higher prices realized and greater liquidity for NGC-certified coins. To learn more, visit NGCcoin.com.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!