NGC and Whatnot Livestream raises more than $8,000 for ANA

On May 11, 2023, NGC and Whatnot kicked off a series of live shows focused on the coin-collecting hobby. NGC went live from its headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, on the Whatnot platform, garnering 2,300 unique views and over 800 concurrent streamers, a new category record.

During the stream, NGC offered a tour of its facilities, including a visit to the grading room, interviewed key members of the team, and offered an exclusive look at many cool coins. Several lucky viewers won giveaways.

Streamers were able to purchase Innovation dollars in limited edition Whatnot sample holders, specially made to commemorate the event. The sale of these samples made over $8,000 that Whatnot is donating to the American Numismatic Association (ANA), a nonprofit dedicated to the study of numismatics and the hobby of coin collecting. NGC is the official grading service of the ANA.

During the livestream, many viewers inquired about working with coins. Those interested in coin collecting as a hobby and beyond can attend ANA’s Summer Seminar this June, a once-a-year opportunity for numismatic learning and camaraderie that offers students of all levels a varied selection of weeklong courses designed for discovery or continued study.

NGC Senior Finalizer Ben Wengel and President Rick Montgomery will be co-instructing an Advanced Study of World Coinage class at Summer Seminar. Wengel and Montgomery are also hosting an informal meet-and-greet style session during the Seminar, discussing all things grading as a career, offering a peek behind the curtain, and sharing what it’s like to work with coins and other exciting collectibles at NGC in sunny Sarasota, Florida.

To learn more about Summer Seminar being held June 17-29, 2023, on the Colorado College campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado, visit the ANA’s Summer Seminar website.

