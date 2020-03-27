NGC and PMG named Official Grading Services of MA-Shops

Sarasota, Florida (March 26, 2020) — Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) have been named the Official Grading Services of MA-Shops, a 15-year-old online numismatic marketplace. In addition, Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS) has been named MA-Shops’ Official Conservation Service.

MA-Shops, an online marketplace that offers nearly one million ancient, vintage, and modern coins, medals, banknotes, militaria and other collectibles at MA-Shops.com, is based in Bocholt, Germany, near the border with the Netherlands. The company also has an office in Sarasota, Florida, not far from CCG’s global headquarters. MA-Shops screens dealers based on strict criteria before approving them to work with it. Its website has been certified for safety and security for buyers, sellers, and their transactions.

Founder and CEO, Joachim Schwiening, said his company’s commitment to integrity and transparency made it logical to choose NGC and PMG as its Official Grading Services and NCS as its Official Conservation Service.

“Selecting NGC, NCS, and PMG as our official grading and conservation services was an easy decision,” Schwiening said. “They have built a worldwide reputation for expertise and integrity, and their services provide great value for collectors and dealers, particularly in this era of online sales.”

Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG, said, “MA-Shops has enhanced the numismatic marketplace by providing a platform where collectibles can be safely purchased from dealers who have been vetted. We are very pleased and honored for NGC, NCS, and PMG to have been appointed as its official grading and conservation services.”

NGC has graded more than 45 million coins since it was founded in 1987 to provide expert and unbiased certification of coins, tokens, and medals. PMG has graded nearly five million notes since it was formed in 2005 to provide certification services for paper money. NCS, a professional coin conservation service, has conserved more than one million coins since it was founded in 2001.

NGC, NCS, and PMG are headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. The companies have branch offices in London, Munich, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, as well as a global network of Official Submission Centers, Strategic Partners, and Authorized Dealers.

MA-Shops is a member of the American Numismatic Association, Florida United Numismatists, Women in Numismatics, Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists, Central States Numismatic Society, and multiple European numismatic associations.

About Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC)

NGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 45 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC provides an accurate, consistent, and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. This results in higher prices realized and greater liquidity for NGC-certified coins. To learn more, click here.

