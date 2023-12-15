NGC and PMG at the 2024 FUN Show

On-site grading, expert consultations, a grading contest, and more are all part of the fun at the January show in Orlando!

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) are excited to be attending the 69th Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, on January 4-7, 2024. NGC representatives will be at booths #108-120; PMG representatives will be at booths #122 and #124.

NGC and PMG have special services and events planned, including on-site grading, one-on-one consultations from Scott Schechter and Chad Hawk, and a grading contest, along with prizes, swag, and merch available at each booth.

NGC is offering on-site grading and encapsulation of U.S. coins at the 2024 FUN Show, with submissions accepted until 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 4. For pricing and more information about NGC on-site grading at the 2024 FUN Show, click here.

PMG is offering on-site grading and encapsulation of U.S. and world paper money at the 2024 FUN Show, with submissions accepted until 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 4. For pricing and more information about PMG on-site grading at the 2024 FUN Show, click here.

In addition, NGC and PMG representatives will be accepting regular submissions for all service levels to be sent to our office in Sarasota, Florida. The cut-off time for regular submissions is noon on Sunday, January 7. To learn more about regular submissions at the FUN Show, click here for NGC and here for PMG.

Cut-off times for on-site grading and regular submissions are subject to change. Check at the NGC or PMG booth for the latest information.

NGC Coin Grading Contest

NGC is hosting a free grading contest during the FUN Show. The contest will be open to anyone age 13 and older, with participants divided into three age categories: Adults (age 26 and older), Young Adult Numismatist [YAN] (age 18-25), and Young Numismatist [YN] (age 13-17). Contestants will have 10 minutes to grade 15 coins without any outside assistance and will be scored based on how close their grades are to NGC’s grades. Prizes will be given for first, second, and third place in each category. To learn more about the NGC Grading Contest and how to sign up, click here.

Free One-on-One Consultations

NGC Chief Numismatist and Finalizer Scott Schechter is offering free one-on-one coin consultations for NGC from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 4. Scott Schechter is an authority on coin certification and is the co-author of 100 Greatest U.S. Modern Coins, published in 2010. He will provide expert insight on a coin’s grade for up to three coins.

Meanwhile, PMG Grading Finalizer Chad Hawk is offering free one-on-one consultations for paper notes from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 4. Chad Hawk is an expert in U.S. banknotes, including U.S. Obsolete and Confederate currency. He will provide expert insights into a banknote’s grade for up to three notes.

NGC Registry Awards

The winners of the 2023 NGC Registry Awards will be announced on Friday, January 5, 2024. More than 50 collectors will be recognized for their achievements in several major award categories, and all NGC Registry participants are invited to a reception at the FUN Show. At the reception (invitations sent via email on December 5, 2023), hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served and attendees will be eligible for prizes. Meanwhile, NGC Registry staff and experts from NGC will be on hand to discuss topics in numismatics and the NGC Registry.

Regular Submissions

NGC and PMG will be accepting regular submissions at the 2024 FUN Show. NGC will be at booth #108 and PMG will be at booth #122. Submissions will be accepted from Thursday, January 4 through noon on Sunday, January 7, 2024. Submit at the show and save on shipping! Cut-off times may change due to submission volumes. Some submission restrictions apply. To learn more about regular submissions at the FUN Show, click here for NGC and here for PMG.

To see other shows that NGC and PMG are attending, visit NGCcoin.com/events and PMGnotes.com/events.

