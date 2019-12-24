NGC and PMG at the 2020 FUN Show

Drop by and join in on the FUN!

NGC and PMG have many exciting events and services planned for the 2020 FUN Show, taking place January 9-12 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. NGC will be at booth #104 and PMG will be at booth #120.

On-Site Grading

NGC is offering on-site grading and encapsulation of U.S. coins, and PMG is offering on-site grading and encapsulation of U.S. and world paper money, on Thursday, January 9, and Friday, January 10. On-site grading is a popular service that offers a much faster turnaround time for submissions. For cut-off times and other information, click here for NGC or here for PMG.

Special Labels and Designations

The highly anticipated 2020-W Proof silver eagle goes on sale January 9, and NGC is offering special designations and labels for qualifying coins submitted at the FUN Show. For details and submission instructions, click here.

Free One-On-One Consultations

Don’t miss world-renowned numismatist and NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer Mark Salzberg, who is offering free one-on-one coin consultations on Thursday, January 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. To learn more, click here. PMG Grading Finalizer Matt Quinn is offering free one-on-one consultations of paper notes on Thursday, January 9, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Friday, January 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. To learn more, click here.

Coin Grading Contest

Test your own coin grading skills in the NGC Coin Grading Contest. The top three finishers in three age categories receive an NGC grading credit or cash, and the top 10 finishers in each category receive a special NGC “Sample Slab” with a 2004 Proof silver Florida quarter. For instructions to enter, click here.

Top NGC Registry Sets on Display

At booth #104, NGC is exhibiting selections from two top NGC Registry sets: Pam’s Peace and Toneddollars. The Pam’s Peace award-winning set includes high-grade, blast white Peace dollars, and Toneddollars’ collection features beautifully toned Morgan Dollars in original GSA holders. Learn more about the Pam’s Peace set here and the Toneddollars’ collection here.

Heritage Auctions Highlights

The Heritage Auction sales at the show include many NGC-certified coins and PMG-certified notes that are expected to realize impressive sums, including an 1855 gold dollar graded NGC PF-66★ Ultra Cameo that is the finest of only seven confirmed examples and two 19th Century notes graded PMG-63 and PMG-64 printed on walrus skin parchment.

Regular Submissions

Throughout the FUN Show, company representatives will be accepting regular submissions and answering questions at NGC booth #104 and PMG booth #120. The cut-off time for regular NGC submissions will be 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, and the cut-off time for regular PMG submissions will be 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12. (Cut-off times may change depending on submission volumes).

See You There!

To see other shows that NGC and PMG are attending, visit here for NGC and here for PMG.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

