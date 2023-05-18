Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

NGC and PMG at Summer FUN

By Leave a Comment

Submit to NGC and PMG at the show and save on shipping!

NGC and PMG will be accepting regular submissions for all service levels at the 2023 Summer FUN Show, in Orlando, Florida, from Thursday, July 13, through 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023. Cut-off time may change due to submission volumes. NGC representatives will be at booth #821; PMG representatives will be at booth #829.

All submissions will be sent to NGC/PMG headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, for authentication, grading, and encapsulation. Services include ancient, U.S. and world coin grading, U.S. and world note grading, PreScreen Bulk submissions, imaging, and more.

Special Note: Due to the special handling required, NGC and PMG do not accept submissions of the following coins and notes at this show: Coins and notes for First/Early Releases designations, uncut sheets, coins over 3.5” (90 mm) in diameter and .39” (10 mm) in depth, coins over five ounces and coins that NGC requires be submitted in original Mint sealed packing, including:

  • Coin & Chronicles sets
  • Coin & Currency sets
  • American Liberty Four-Medal Set
  • March of Dimes Three-Coin Set
  • West Point Two-Coin Set
  • San Francisco Two-Coin Proof Set
  • 30th Anniversary Eagles
  • 25th Anniversary Eagles
  • 20th Anniversary Eagles
  • American Liberty Series
  • 10th Anniversary Platinum Sets

These submissions must be sent directly to NGC and PMG headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, by the submitter.

Questions before the event can be directed to NGC and PMG Customer Service at  or , or 1-800-NGC-COIN (642-2646) or 1-877-PMG-5570 (764-5570). During the convention, please visit our booth to get answers to any questions about services offered by NGC and PMG.

Please remember that NGC and PMG do not provide opinions or free evaluations of coins at trade shows.

NGC and PMG are the official grading services of the ANA, PNG, and many other coin and paper money collecting organizations. To learn more, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Long Beach Expo opens doors this week Full set of 1941 Panama notes to be offered in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June Collectors Choice Online Auction Historic World War II “Short Snorter” display at ANA 2023 Phoenix National Money Show Kellogg & Humbert ingot brings $138,000 in S.S. Central America sunken treasure auction

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓