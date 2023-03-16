NGC and PMG at 2023 Central States Convention

NGC and PMG are accepting regular submissions in Schaumburg.

NGC and PMG will be accepting regular submissions for all service levels* at the Central States Numismatic Society Convention, in Schaumburg, Illinois, from Wednesday, April 26 through 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Cut-off time may change due to submission volumes. Check with NGC and PMG staff at our booth for the submission cut-off time.

All submissions will be sent to NGC/PMG headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, for authentication, grading, and encapsulation. Services include ancient, U.S. and world coin grading, U.S. and world note grading, PreScreen Bulk submissions, imaging, and more.

Special Note: Due to the special handling required, NGC and PMG do not accept submissions of the following coins and notes at this show: Coins and notes for First/Early Releases designations, coins over 3.5” (90 mm) in diameter* and .39” (10 mm) in depth, and coins that NGC requires be submitted in original Mint sealed packing, including:

Coin & Chronicles sets

Coin & Currency sets

American Liberty four-medal set

March of Dimes three-coin set

West Point two-coin set

San Francisco two-coin Proof set

30th Anniversary Eagles

25th Anniversary Eagles

20th Anniversary Eagles

American Liberty Series

10th Anniversary platinum sets

Uncut sheets

These submissions must be sent directly to NGC/PMG headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, by the submitter.

*Up to and including five-ounce coins. Coins larger than five ounces are not accepted and must be sent directly to NGC headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, by the submitter.

Questions before the event can be directed to NGC and PMG Customer Service at *protected email* or *protected email* , or 1-800-NGC-COIN (642-2646) or 1-877-PMG-5570 (764-5570). During the convention, please visit our booth to get answers to any questions about services offered by NGC and PMG.

Please remember that NGC and PMG do not provide opinions or free evaluations of coins at trade shows.

NGC and PMG are the official grading services of the ANA, PNG, and many other coin and paper money-collecting organizations. To learn more, click here.

