NGC and PMG accepting submissions at Whitman Winter Expo

Drop off your submissions at the November show and save on shipping.

NGC and PMG will be answering questions and accepting regular submissions for all service levels at the Whitman Baltimore Winter Expo, in Baltimore, Maryland, from November 9, 2023, through noon on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Cut-off time may change due to submission volumes. Check with NGC and PMG staff at our booth for the submission cut-off time.

All submissions will be sent to NGC and PMG headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, for authentication, grading, and encapsulation. Services include ancient, U.S., and world coin grading, U.S. and world note grading, PreScreen Bulk submissions, imaging, and more.

Important: Due to the special handling required, NGC and PMG do not accept submissions of the following coins and notes at this show: Coins and notes for First/Early Releases designations, uncut sheets, coins over 3.5” (90 mm) in diameter* and .39” (10 mm) in depth, coins over five ounces, and coins that NGC requires be submitted in original Mint sealed packing, including:

Coin & Chronicles sets

Coin & Currency sets

American Liberty Four-Medal Set

March of Dimes Three-Coin Set

West Point Two-Coin Set

San Francisco Two-Coin Proof Set

30th Anniversary Eagles

25th Anniversary Eagles

20th Anniversary Eagles

American Liberty Series

10th Anniversary Platinum Sets

These submissions must be sent directly to NGC and PMG headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, by the submitter.

Questions before the event can be directed to NGC and PMG Customer Service at *protected email* or *protected email* , or (+1) 855-GRADE10 (855-472-3310). During the convention, please visit our booth to get answers to any questions about services offered by NGC and PMG.

Please remember that NGC and PMG do not provide opinions or free evaluations of coins and banknotes at trade shows unless indicated on the companies’ websites.

NGC and PMG are the official grading services of the ANA, PNG, and many other coin and paper money-collecting organizations. To learn more, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

