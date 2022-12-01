NGC and NCS announce revised services and fees for 2023

The changes to NGC and NCS services and fees are effective January 1, 2023.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS) are making a few updates to their submission forms, fees, and tier requirements for 2022. A full list of the changes for NGC and NCS submissions is below. The updates are effective for submissions delivered to NGC on January 1, 2023, or later. Please be advised that all fees are per coin.

NGC Grading Tiers and Services

Gold / Specialty Gold — Tiers have been merged; fee changed to $35 per coin.

NGC Add-on Services

Early / First Releases — fee changed to Tier + $15.

— fee changed to Tier + $15. Specialty Label — fee changed to Tier + $8.

— fee changed to Tier + $8. Mega Holder — fee changed to Tier + $250.

— fee changed to Tier + $250. Tokens & Medals — fee changed to Tier + $5.

— fee changed to Tier + $5. GSA — fee changed to Tier + $5.

NGC ReHolders

Mega ReHolder — fee changed to $250.

NGC Ancients Grading Tiers and Services

Express — fee changed to $135.

— fee changed to $135. Standard — fee changed to $55.

— fee changed to $55. Economy — fee changed to $33.

— fee changed to $33. Pre-screen / Bulk — fee changed to $27.

NCS Conservation Tiers

NCS Modern — fee changed to $12.

Updated submission forms and price sheets reflecting these changes will be available starting December 21, 2022, at NGCcoin.com. All coins received by NGC on January 1, 2023, or later should be accompanied by the new submission form.

Reminder: For non-bulk submissions, the maximum number of coins per submission form is 50. Use multiple submission forms as needed. For bulk submissions, the minimum number of coins per submission form is 100.

Not a member? Join today!

NGC paid Collector members can submit their coins directly to NGC. Not an NGC member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Join now!

Any changes to international fees and forms will be announced separately.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!