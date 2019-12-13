Coin Update

NGC accepting submissions at NYINC

Stop by the NGC table at the New York International Numismatic Convention.

NGC will be accepting regular submissions for all service levels* at the New York International Numismatic Convention, at the Grand Hyatt in New York, NY, on Thursday, January 16 to 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Check with show staff for cut-off time. Cut-off time may change due to submission volumes. All submissions will be sent to our office in Sarasota, FL. Services include World Services, Ancient Coin Services, Bulk, PHOTO PROOF, and more. Check with show representatives for details.

Special Note:

  • Due to the special handling required, NGC does not accept submissions of the following coins at this show for regular service submissions to be returned to the NGC offices: Coins for First/Early Releases designations, coins NGC requires submitted in original Mint sealed packaging, coins over 3.5″ (90 millimeters) in diameter and .39″ (10 millimeters) in depth, Coin & Chronicles sets, Coin & Currency sets, American Liberty four-medal set, March of Dimes three-coin set, West Point two-coin set, San Francisco two-coin Proof set, 30th Anniversary Eagles, 25th Anniversary Eagles, 20th Anniversary Eagles, American Liberty Series and 10th Anniversary Platinum Sets. These submissions must be sent directly to Sarasota, FL, by the submitter.


Visit our table for answers to any questions about the services offered by NGC. Please remember that NGC does not provide opinions or free evaluations of coins at trade shows.

*Does not include five-ounce coins.

NGC is the official grading service of the ANA and PNG.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

