New label option for NGC-certified shipwreck coins

1855-O Arrows half dollar pedigreed to the S.S. Republic with the newest NGC Shipwreck Certification label. Hover to zoom.

The newest NGC Shipwreck Certification label is available now.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) is offering a new label option for coins recovered from shipwrecks — a vibrant blue design with a depiction of an 1800s vessel sailing in turbulent waters.

NGC Shipwreck Certification provides independent assurance of the pedigree of recovered artifacts using expert criteria to confirm that coins have been recovered in an archaeologically sound manner. The NGC Shipwreck Certification Blue Label (#1606) is available now for coins recovered from shipwrecks, by request, for an additional $5 fee. Supporting documentation is required.

This attractive label joins other popular NGC Shipwreck Certification labels that are available, including the classic brown option featuring an elegant sketch of a full-rigged ship, the 1715 Fleet Shipwreck label, and the El Cazador Shipwreck label.

NGC Shipwreck Certification is a division of NGC devoted to authenticating and preserving shipwreck coins as well as providing professional services for experts in the field of shipwreck archaeology. To learn more about NGC Shipwreck Certification and professional grading services, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

