New Jersey American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof coin on sale January 7

Washington — The United States Mint will accept orders for the American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof coin honoring New Jersey on January 7, 2020, at noon EST.

The New Jersey $1 coin recognizes the development of a lightbulb with a filament that could last 1,200 hours. The reverse (tails) design depicts an Edison bulb against an ornate background with the inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and NEW JERSEY. The obverse (heads) features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions IN GOD WE TRUST and $1. The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. 2019, the mint mark, and the inscription E PLURIBUS UNUM are incused on the edge of the coin.

An informational four-panel envelope houses the coin. The certificate of authenticity is embedded in the packaging.

The New Jersey American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof coin (product code 19GG) is priced at $11.50. Orders will be accepted at the Mint’s website and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available here.

Production of this coin is limited to 75,000 units. Orders are limited to five units per household for the first 24 hours of sales. After 24 hours, the household order limit will be rescinded.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 7, 2020, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

