New error coin discovery: Dr. Sally Ride quarter on nickel planchet error coin in GreatCollections April 30th auction

(Irvine, California) April 3, 2023 — The first Dr. Sally Ride quarter has been discovered struck on a Jefferson nickel planchet. It has been certified and graded by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) as NGC MS-67 and is being auctioned by GreatCollections on April 30th.

Issued in 2022, the Dr. Sally Ride quarter was released as part of the inaugural year of the American Women Quarters Program by the U.S. Mint. For this particular error coin, a planchet for a Jefferson nickel found its way into the presses being used to strike quarters at the Philadelphia Mint.

In recent years, the U.S. Mint has significantly improved the production process, reducing the number of errors that inadvertently leave the Mint and are later discovered in circulation. For the Dr. Sally Ride Quarter, issued in 2022, this is the first to have been discovered struck on an incorrect planchet.

Noted error coin authority Jon Sullivan said, “It is the only example known for the Dr. Sally Ride quarter, and one of only a few of the whole American Women Quarter series. Recently-produced errors like this are in demand, as they are much more scarce than most similar errors from 20-30 years ago.”

The error coin is being offered in an auction by GreatCollections, with bidding to end on Sunday, April 30th. At the time of writing, the current bid was $6,000.

Dr. Sally Ride, a noted physicist, astronaut, educator, and the first American woman in space, was celebrated in 2022 by the U.S. Mint alongside Maya Angelou, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong.

The error will be on view at the Central States 84th Anniversary Convention (CSNS) in Schaumburg, Illinois, from April 26th to 29th and at the GreatCollections Irvine office by appointment. To view the auction, visit www.greatcollections.com.

About GreatCollections

GreatCollections, the official auction house of the American Numismatic Association, specializes in auctioning certified coins and banknotes, handling transactions from start to finish. Since its founding in 2010, GreatCollections has successfully auctioned over one million certified coins, making it one of the leading certified coin companies in the United States, with annual sales in 2022 exceeding $270 million. Ian Russell, owner/president of GreatCollections, is a member of the prestigious Professional Numismatists Guild and a member of the National Auctioneers Association. For more information about GreatCollections, visit www.greatcollections.com or call 800-442-6467.

Press release courtesy of GreatCollections

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!