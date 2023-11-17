Coin Update

Netherlands: New silver Proof ducat series “Dutch City Gates” launches with Utrecht’s Catharijne Gate

The Royal Dutch Mint has launched their latest silver Proof ducat series which is entitled “Dutch City Gates” and features some of the country’s historical defence fortress gates and access roads. For 2023 and as the first coin, the city of Utrecht is featured and is a former landmark which played an important part in protecting the city and its people.

The obverse of the Catharijne Gate of Utrecht silver ducat depicts Duke Karel van Egmond (1467–1538) in front of the famous building. At his peak, he ruled as Duke of Guelders and Count of Zutphen and also was the last independent feudal ruler of the Netherlands. The provincial crest of Utrecht is depicted on his shield. The traditional inscription for these coins encircles the primary design and reads MO.NO.ARG.REG.BELGII. TRAJ. The Latin legend is abbreviated for Moneta Nova Argenta Regni Belgii Trajectum, translated as “New Silver coin of the Kingdom of the Netherlands,” with “Trajectum” being the Latin word to reference Utrecht. On the reverse of the silver ducat is the national crest of the Kingdom of the Netherlands with the royal crown placed between the two numerals of the year 2023. The inscription reads CONCORDIA RES PARVAE CRESCUNT (“Unity makes Strength”), which is placed around the crest along the rim. The mintmaster’s privy mark is placed just under the first two numerals of the year and the mintmark of the Royal Dutch Mint is shown just under the second two numerals.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
Ducat

.873 Silver

  28.2 g 40 mm Proof

1,750

The frequency of release will be three silver Proof ducats a year. The first coin in the series is dated 2023 and will be the only one released with that year date. Thereafter, the second, third, and fourth coins will include the year date of 2024. For the new series, the mintage is lowered to 1,750 pieces. Available from the 9th November, and still recognised by the Dutch State as a means of legal payment, the coin is encapsulated and presented in a new reduced-size metal round two-piece case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

