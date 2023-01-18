Netherlands: Latest gold and silver World Heritage collector coins features historic Willemstad  

The Dutch Ministry of Finance has authorised the production and release of the first set of commemorative coins for 2023, which is also part of an ongoing series entitled “Dutch World Heritage.” The tenth coin in the series focuses on the historic city of Willemstad, formerly the capital of the Netherlands Antilles until its dissolution in 2010. It is now the capital and seat of government of the Caribbean island of Curacao, which is a constituent part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Anyone who thinks of what Willemstad in Curacao might be or who has had the pleasure of visiting, immediately imagines the colourful wooden buildings located at St. Anna Bay. Willemstad is indeed known for its colourful architecture, which has a very Dutch influence, but getting to know and explore the city a little better, one comes to discover the Spanish and Portuguese influences from earlier centuries gone by. This mix of different cultures and influences ensured that several of the city’s districts were listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites in 1997.

The long history of Curacao began with a sighting by Spanish conquistadors of the island before 1500. However, it wasn’t until 1527 that they formally settled the island and claimed it in the name of the Spanish King. In 1634, a trading post on St. Anna Bay known as Punda was captured by the Dutch West India Company — WIC and named Willemstad, meaning “William town,” after the Dutch Prince Willem II van Oranje (1626–1650). While Curacao remained in Dutch hands for years, for a time, it also came under English administration from 1800 to 1803 and again from 1807 to 1815. By 1821, the island of Curacao received its first government bank authorising the release of banknotes, promissory notes, and coins minted especially for the territory’s use. As part of integrating the economy of Curacao and that of the mainland kingdom, a law was passed in 1826 establishing the legal status of Dutch coins on the island. Willemstad became a great hub for trade between the Americas and Europe after the Dutch declared the harbour an open port in 1675. Willemstad was known to be a haven of trade for every country or individual to buy and sell products, so much so that the city saw rapid growth in population and construction of structures. At the start of the 20th century, and with the advent of steam navigation, Curaçao’s harbour developed into a coal hub. After the arrival of the Shell Refinery in 1915, a new era started for Willemstad. At the outbreak of the Second World War, a separate series of coins produced by the United States mints in Philadelphia and Denver was introduced in Curacao in 1942. With the establishment of the autonomous Netherlands Antilles, Willemstad was affirmed as the capital and seat of government, which continued until the dissolution of the entity in 2010. Thereafter, Willemstad became the capital of the separate state of Curacao within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The city played host to HM King Willem-Alexander and HM Queen Maxima when they paid their first official visit to Curaçao in November 2013, seven months after his royal investiture.

The gold and silver coins are produced by the Royal Dutch Mint at their facilities in Houten on behalf of the Dutch Ministry of Finance. Designed by artist Cleo Maxime de Brabander, the reverse side depicts a city view with all four districts of Willemstad that are part of the UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely Punda, Otrobanda, Scharloo, and Pietermaai. Several well-known landmarks and structures are also included, such as the Handelskade quay, the Mikvé Israël-Emanuel synagogue, and Fort Amsterdam in Punda, which borders the two districts of Pietermaai. Above the primary design is the text WERELDERFGOED (“World Heritage”), and further along the edge is the additional text WILLEMSTAD. To the left edge is the coins’ denomination 10 EURO (gold) or 5 EURO (silver).

The obverse side includes a stylised image of HM King Willem-Alexander with a depiction of the Queen Juliana Bridge in Willemstad behind the king’s likeness. The four stars shown above, along with the year of issue 2023, represent the four constituent nations which form the Kingdom of the Netherlands: The Netherlands, Curacao, Aruba, and St. Maarten. Below the effigy is the legend WILLEM-ALEXANDER KONING DER NEDERLANDEN.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 5 euro Silver-plated 10.5 g 29 mm Uncirculated TBA 5 euro Silver-plated 10.5 g 29 mm Brilliant Unc. 12,500 5 euro .925 Silver 15.5 g 33 mm Proof 4,000 10 euro .900 Gold 6.72 g 22.5 mm Proof 800

Available from the 2nd February, both the Uncirculated and Brilliant Uncirculated €5 coin are sealed in a coin-card format. The silver Proof coin is presented in a colourful folder and includes images of the colourful buildings in Willemstad’s port and specifications of the coin. The €10 gold Proof-quality coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom wood-branded Royal Dutch Mint case, along with a certificate of authenticity. After the first ceremonial strike of the Willemstad silver five-euro coin takes place, all options for the Willemstad coins can be ordered by visiting here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!