Netherlands: Last silver Proof ducat in the “Dutch Castles” series features Kuinderburcht Bridge

The Royal Dutch Mint has released its latest silver Proof ducat which is part of the imaginative “Dutch Castles” series launched in 2020. It is the 12th and last coin in the series which depicted both the image of a historic castle and a representation of a traditional knight and crest associated with the province. Each of the coins featured a historic castle or fortress representing the 12 provinces that comprise the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The last design focuses on the castle ruins of Kuinderburcht, the name given to two successive castles near Kuinre, in present-day Flevoland, which were the castles and family seats of the Lords of Kuinre. The first castle of Kuinre was believed to have been built between 1165 and 1197, and at the end of the 12th century, it was in the possession of the Lord of Kuinre, Heynric de Crane. He was in the service of the Bishop of Utrecht with supervision of the local land clearings and guarding the castle. However, the bishop of Utrecht was in conflict with Willem I, Count of Holland, in an effort to obtain as much land as possible. Kuinre fiercely opposed the authority of Willem I, and in 1197, the castle was destroyed by the Frisians and the Lord of Kuinre was expelled. Shortly thereafter, a new motte castle with a diameter of 30 metres was built on the same site and completed in 1204, with Lord Heynric de Crane being restored to his previous position. This castle consisted of a brick ring wall with sparing arches, founded on steps of wood. Unfortunately, successive generations of the Lords of Kuinre turned to illegal activities over the years. By the early 14th century, they were accused of all sorts of misconduct, from piracy of merchant ships sailing across the Zuiderzee to counterfeiting coins minted by more influential princes. Eventually, the Lords of Kuinre earned a reputation as the worst pirates of the Northern Netherlands, comparable to robber barons. As the castle was in an extremely strategic location with regard to the Hanseatic routes to the Baltic Sea area, merchants from countries such as Danzig and Hamburg were often brought in and locked up for ransom in the castle itself. In 1378, the original site of the first castle was abandoned, and the construction of Kuinderburcht II, a larger motte-style castle built on the higher bank of the River Kuinder, was completed. Eventually, the Lords of Kuinre lost their position of power and fearing greater retribution, Lord Herman III van Kuinre sold the Kuinder Castle and surroundings to the bishop of Utrecht in 1407, and the castle was handed over to an episcopal innkeeper. Between 1510 and 1527, during the Guelderian Wars, the castle changed hands several times as it was conquered by the Duchy of Guelders and retaken by Utrecht. Between 1531 and 1536, the castle was finally destroyed, and due to flooding and redirection of the Zuiderzee, the ruins of the castle were submerged under water. It is these ruins of the castle that were reconstructed in 1946 and have been on display in the Kuinderbos Park ever since.

Per the Dutch Mint Silver Ducat Act, the design must depict a knight in armour with a shield displaying the provincial shield, or crest, resting on his left leg. Godard de Ginkell (1644–1703) wears the knight’s armour on all silver ducats in the “Dutch Castles” series. The obverse side features an image of the ruins of Kuinderburcht Bridge which represents the entrance of the castle ruins. Under the arch is the foot pathway to the actual site where the last castle stood along with remains of the foundation stones. In front of the knight is the crest of the Netherlands’s newest province, Flevoland, with the legend MO.NO.ARG.REG.BELGII. FLEVO, which translates to Moneta Nova Argenta Regni Belgii: Flevo (“New Silver coin of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Flevoland”) seen along the lower edge. The design on the reverse side is shared on all 12 coins and depicts the present national coat of arms of the Kingdom of the Netherlands with the royal crown over the crest. The year of release is shown as 20 and 23 placed on either side of the shield, along with the mint mark and the privy mark under each of the two numbers. The inscription encircling the crest reads CONCORDIA RES PARVAE CRESCUNT (“Unity Makes Strength”).

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit Ducat .873 Silver 28.2 g 40 mm Proof 2,000

Each encapsulated Proof coin is presented in a custom-pressed-tin round case designed specifically for the “Dutch Castles” series and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

