Negro Baseball Leagues commemorative coins introductory pricing ends Monday, February 7 — Proof silver dollar and Jackie Robinson Silver Medal set still available

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press.

We want to remind U.S. Mint customers that introductory pricing for the Negro Baseball Leagues commemorative coins, which went on sale January 6, 2022, is ending Monday, February 7, 2022.

In addition, the limited edition of 20,000 Proof silver dollars with the obverse privy mark (22CS) commemorating the 100th anniversary of Negro Leagues Baseball in 2020, on sale during a 30-day window, has already sold out.

Customers still have the opportunity to add the Negro Leagues Baseball 2022 Proof silver dollar coin and Jackie Robinson Silver Medal Set (22CR) to their collection. The Jackie Robinson silver medal carries the same design as the Jackie Robinson Congressional Gold Medal produced by the Mint in 2003 in accordance with Public Law 108-101, which honored Robinson as a baseball great, civil rights leader, and political activist. Priced at $135, and also only on sale until February 7, The Coin and Medal Set is limited to 15,000 units.

Surcharges in the amount of $35 for each $5 gold coin sold; $10 for each silver dollar sold; and $5 for each half dollar sold, are authorized to be paid to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to aid in its mission to promote tolerance, diversity, and inclusion.

The Mint accepts orders here and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Visit the Mint’s website for information about shipping options.

