NCBA hosts exclusive seminar on impact of anti-money laundering regulations at 2024 FUN Convention

(Atlanta, November 27, 2023) — The National Coin & Bullion Association (NCBA) is excited to announce an exclusive opportunity for all coin business owners attending the upcoming 2024 FUN Convention. NCBA will host a comprehensive seminar dedicated to exploring the intricate details of the recently introduced Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Act of 2020. This insightful session will be led by Gary Knaus, a distinguished authority in AML, promising invaluable insights into the potential impact of these regulations on the numismatic and precious metals bullion community.

Recent updates from the Department of Treasury underscore the critical importance of understanding these changes for safe and successful business operations. NCBA’s seminar offers attendees a unique chance to delve deeply into these alterations, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the regulations and their potential implications for their businesses.

Gary Knaus, a longstanding member of NCBA, brings extensive practical wisdom to the discussion. He has been actively involved in providing AML compliance services to bullion, coin, and jewelry dealers since 2012. His expertise will be invaluable in guiding attendees through the complexities of these new regulations and preparing their businesses for further industry developments.

“We strongly encourage all dealers participating in the convention to prioritize attending this seminar,” stated David Crenshaw, executive director at NCBA. “In today’s evolving landscape, staying informed is key, and this is your opportunity to proactively equip yourself with crucial knowledge.”

The seminar is scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, 10:15 a.m. in room N320E.

For those who missed Part 1 of this seminar series at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in August 2023, a video of the session is available for viewing on the NCBA website, exclusively for NCBA dealer-members.

To further explore the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 and its implications, NCBA recommends reading their articles, “The Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020” in Member News, 2021 Q1 (exclusive to NCBA members), and “What Does Anti-Money Laundering Have to Do with My Company?” available on their website.

NCBA values the engagement and enthusiasm of its members and anticipates a productive exchange of insights at this significant seminar. Join NCBA at the 2024 FUN Convention for an essential discussion on navigating regulatory changes in the coin and bullion industry.

About NCBA

The National Coin & Bullion Association (NCBA) is a leading authority in the coin and bullion communities, dedicated to providing education, advocacy, and resources for its members.

Press release courtesy of the National Coin & Bullion Association

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!