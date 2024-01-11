NCBA contributes $5,000 to NCIC to combat escalating numismatic crime

[Atlanta, Georgia, January 11, 2024] — The National Coin & Bullion Association (NCBA) has made a substantial contribution of $5,000 to the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC), in recognition of the center’s pivotal role in combating the rising tide of numismatic crime across the nation.

Numismatic collectors and dealers are confronting mounting challenges related to incidents of theft, fraud, and robbery, exacerbated by burgeoning crime in the numismatic and retail sphere. Factors such as economic conditions, social issues, and the growth of organized crime have propelled this alarming trend.

NCIC, under the steadfast leadership of founder and president Doug Davis, has tirelessly championed the cause of safeguarding the integrity of the numismatic community. Its efforts encompass tackling organized crime, fraud, robbery, postal thefts, and counterfeits, resulting in several successful recoveries, arrests, and convictions.

NCBA’s $5,000 contribution underscores its commitment to support initiatives dedicated to combating numismatic crime and protecting dealers and collectors. The contribution will further bolster NCIC’s crucial mission by facilitating funding for investigations, educational outreach, technology enhancement, community building, and the development of investigative tools and resources.

NCBA’s donation is an invitation to the broader numismatic community to follow suit, challenging more individuals, associations, and stakeholders to contribute toward NCIC’s efforts in combating numismatic crime.

David Crenshaw, executive director of NCBA, expressed the association’s rationale behind the contribution, stating, “NCBA recognizes the urgency in addressing the escalating numismatic crime plaguing our community. NCIC’s mission to educate, investigate, and prevent crime aligns with our commitment to protect collectors and dealers, ensuring a secure environment for all. We urge others in the community to join us in supporting their critical work.”

Davis at NCIC expressed gratitude for NCBA’s contribution, remarking, “NCBA’s generous contribution fortifies our resolve to combat numismatic crime. This is a collective effort, and we urge the community to join hands in safeguarding our shared passion.”

For those willing to support NCIC’s mission, tax-deductible donations can be sent to P.O. Box 14080, Arlington, Texas 76094, or made online via the NCIC website at https://numismaticcrimes.org/donations/.

About the National Coin & Bullion Association: The National Coin & Bullion Association (NCBA) is a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt trade association recognized as a leading authority in the coin and bullion communities. NCBA is dedicated to providing education resources and advocacy for its members.

About the Numismatic Crime Information Center: The mission of the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) is to serve as a national and international resource for collectors, dealers, and law enforcement in the education, prevention, and investigation of crimes involving coins, paper money, tokens, and related numismatic items.

Press release courtesy of the National Coin & Bullion Association

