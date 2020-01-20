National Park of American Samoa quarter launch and coin exchange

Join us to celebrate the launch of the 2020 National Park of American Samoa quarter on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Su’igaula o le Atuvasa, Utulei Beach Park, Route 1, Utulei, AS 96799. This quarter is the 51st coin to be released in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. (SST) and coin exchange begins immediately following the quarter launch event:

One-roll ($10) minimum

10-roll ($100) maximum



For more information about the 2020 National Park of American Samoa quarter, please visit the website of the United States Mint.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!