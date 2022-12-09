NAC USA invites its customers to its new offices

NAC USA opened its new business premises in October 2022. When traveling to Chicago, collectors now find a numismatic oasis in the heart of the city. Those who want to consign pieces for one of Numismatica Ars Classica’s or Naville’s auction sales may do so in the Windy City.

Thanks to NAC USA, the purchase and sale of coins have become much easier since August 2022 for all collectors in the U.S. who want to do business with one of Europe’s largest auction houses. Those who have submitted bids for one of Numismatica Ars Classica’s auctions — be it in Zurich, Milan, or on the Naville online platform — can make their purchase through NAC USA, making the struggle with European payment systems and customs formalities a thing of the past. If you want to entrust Numismatica Ars Classica with the sale of your collection, you can do so quickly and easily in the United States — any time without a long waiting period. After all, NAC USA has a local partner in Shanna Schmidt.

In October 2022, NAC USA took a further step to provide U.S. customers with the best service possible. NAC USA opened its offices in the heart of Chicago. Right across from Millennium Park, NAC USA resides in one of the city’s most iconic buildings. On the top floor of the Willoughby Tower, built in 1929, collectors will find a numismatic oasis where they can calmly select high-quality coins at fixed prices from the small but exquisite stock offered by NAC USA. For those who want to know more about the possibility of consigning their coins or about the practicalities of making a purchase from Numismatica Ars Classica, Shanna Schmidt is a knowledgeable local partner. Prior appointment is required but can be made at short notice.

Numismatica Ars Classica and Shanna Schmidt decided to enter this strategic partnership to provide their customers with a wider range of services. Both partners are extremely competent in their field: Numismatica Ars Classica is familiar to anyone interested in high-quality coins from ancient times and Italy. Shanna Schmidt has been involved in the coin trade from an early age, and also holds a Master’s degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Chicago, where she dedicated her Master’s thesis to the Cultural Property Debate as it relates specifically to ancient coins. Shanna Schmidt advises private clients on building up their collections and bids for them at auction sales across the globe. Thanks to her multilingualism, she has an excellent network and is a constant guest at all important auctions.

Do not miss out on visiting the new offices of NAC USA in Chicago to choose your favorite coin from the NAC stock. But remember: On appointment only!

NAC USA combines the best of the American and the European coin trade.

Press release courtesy of NAC USA

