More than $30,000 in prizes to be awarded to 2023 NGC Registry Award winners!

Ensure your NGC Registry set is at its best by 10 a.m. ET on November 1, 2023, to be automatically considered for awards and more than $30,000 in prizes. Winners will be announced January 5, 2024.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is excited for the 2023 NGC Registry Awards, and we hope you are too! More than $30,000 in prizes will be awarded this year.

The NGC Registry is a free online platform where collectors register and display their certified coins and compete against other collectors around the world for recognition and prizes. This popular resource now boasts more than 30,000 users, 290,000 registered sets, and 1.6 million registered coins.

Winners of major NGC Registry awards will receive a personalized plaque, an icon of recognition next to their NGC Registry set, and a $500 NGC grading credit! Major NGC Registry award winners will also receive an NGC-certified coin with a special label and pedigree worth approximately $100.

The NGC Registry awards are open to all NGC Registry participants. To participate in the NGC Registry, visit NGCcoin.com/Registry, register your certified coins, and create a competitive set. It’s free and easy to join.

This year, winners will be selected in the following major award categories:

David W. Lange Overall Achievement Awards

Six coin collectors will be awarded for Overall Achievement in NGC Registry set collecting. The Overall Achievement award is the NGC Registry’s highest honor, given to select collectors based on their total point score, coins, set presentation, and activity.

Competitive Set Awards

  • 10 Best Classic Sets,1792-1964
  • 10 Best Modern Sets, 1965-Date
  • 10 Best Presented Sets — Sets with the best descriptive text and coin images
  • 10 Best New Sets — Sets created since the last award cycle deadline, December 1, 2021

Custom Set Awards

  • 5 Best Custom Sets
  • Most Creative Custom Set
  • Most Informative Custom Set

Important Notes:

  • The deadline to update your NGC Registry sets before they are considered for awards is 10 a.m. ET on November 1, 2023.
  • Private sets will not be considered for any award type. If an owner of a private set wishes to compete for awards and have the rank of their set displayed, they must have changed their set from private to public by July 1, 2023.

In addition to the major awards, the NGC Registry honors the #1 set in each category with an icon of recognition next to the set. Winners will also have an option to print a certificate of achievement through their My Account page.

To join the free NGC Registry or update your NGC Registry sets, visit NGCcoin.com/Registry.

Winners will be announced on January 5, 2024.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

