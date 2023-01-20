Coin Update

More than 20 NGC-certified coins each sell for six figures in FUN Show Auction

The top NGC-certified coin was an 1870-S Seated Liberty Dollar that realized $420,000.

Twenty-four vintage American coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) each realized prices over $100,000 in Heritage Auctions’ FUN U.S. Coins Signature Auction on January 15, 2023.

The top NGC-certified coin was an 1870-S Seated Liberty dollar graded NGC EF-40 (lot 3766) that realized $420,000. It is generally believed that not more than a dozen 1870-S dollars were produced, and only nine are confirmed to exist today. These were apparently struck in connection with a ceremony to lay the cornerstone for the new Mint facility in San Francisco.

Another top highlight was an 1845 Quarter Eagle graded NGC PF-67 Ultra Cameo (lot 3829) that realized $384,000. Only three of these exceptionally rare Proofs are confirmed to exist, and this is the finest graded. Another is also NGC-certified, while the third is part of the Smithsonian’s National Numismatic Collection.

Other NGC-graded highlights in this auction included:

  • a 1799 Large Stars Obverse Eagle graded NGC MS-66 (lot 3872) that realized $336,000
  • a 1912 Double Eagle graded NGC PF-68★ and pedigreed to the Simpson Collection (lot 3966) that realized $324,000
  • an 1854-S Quarter Eagle graded NGC VF-30 (lot 3827) that realized $252,000
  • an 1858 Half Eagle graded NGC PF-66★ Ultra Cameo (lot 3852) that realized $240,000
  • a 1908 Motto $10 graded NGC PF-68 (lot 3888) that realized $216,000
  • an 1854-O Double Eagle graded NGC AU Details (lot 3892) that realized $216,000
  • a 1915 Double Eagle graded NGC PF-67 and pedigreed to the Simpson Collection (lot 3967) that realized $204,000
  • a 1930-S $20 graded NGC MS-63+ (lot 3960) that realized $204,000
  • a 1922 Low Relief Peace dollar graded NGC PF-65 Matte (lot 3805) that realized $192,000
  • a 1795 Flowing Hair, Three Leaves silver dollar graded NGC MS-64 (lot 3757) that realized $180,000

Prices realized include buyer’s premium.

