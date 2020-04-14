Mint to release 2020 Silver Proof Set on April 17 at noon

On April 17 at 12 noon (ET), the United States Mint will release the 2020 Silver Proof Set (20 RH). The 2020 Silver Proof Set contains 10 Proof coins bearing the “S” mint mark of the San Francisco Mint. There are no mintage or household order limits for this product. Additionally, the set is accompanied by a Reverse Proof Jefferson nickel with a “W” mint mark, which is packaged separately. The set is priced at $63.25 on the Mint’s website.

The following coins are included in this set:

Five silver quarters in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program honoring:

National Park of American Samoa (AS)

Weir Farm National Historic Site (CT)

Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve (VI)

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (VT)

Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (KS)

One Native American $1 coin with a reverse design (tails) honoring Elizabeth Peratrovich. The foreground features a symbol of the Tlingit Raven moiety, of which she was a member. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ELIZABETH PERATROVICH, $1, and ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW OF 1945. The obverse design (heads) retains the central figure of Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste. Inscriptions are LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST.

One silver Kennedy half dollar

One silver Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

The specifications for the coins are as follows:

SPECIFICATIONS

Denomination: Penny Nickel Dime Quarter Half dollar Native American $1 Coin Composition: 2.5% Copper, Balance Zinc 25% Nickel, Balance Copper 99.9% Silver 99.9% Silver 99.9% Silver 6% Zinc, 3.5% Manganese, 2% Nickel, Balance Copper Weight: 2.500 g 5.000 g 2.537 g 6.343 g 12.685 g 8.100 g Diameter: 0.750 in (19.05 mm) 0.835 in (21.21 mm) 0.705 in (17.91 mm) 0.955 in (24.26 mm) 1.205 in (30.61 mm) 1.043 in (26.49 mm) Edge: Plain Plain Reeded Reeded Reeded Lettered Mint and Mint Mark: San Francisco – S San Francisco – S San Francisco – S San Francisco – S San Francisco – S San

Francisco

– S

The coins in the 2020 Silver Proof Set are encased in two clear plastic lenses which are then housed in themed packaging. Each set is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

This is the second of three 2020 annual sets to include a separately packaged premium nickel with a “W” mint mark. The 2020 Proof Set includes an additional premium nickel with a Proof finish and the 2020 Uncirculated Coin Set contains a premium nickel with an Uncirculated finish. Learn more about the special edition Jefferson nickel collection here.

