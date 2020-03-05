Mint to release 2020 American Gold Eagle Proof Four-Coin Set on March 19

On March 19, 2020, the Mint will release the 2020 American Gold Eagle Proof Four-Coin Set (20EF). The set contains four differently sized 22-karat gold coins featuring the classic Lady Liberty design. American Gold Eagle Proof coins are the collector variant of the United States Mint American Gold Eagle bullion coins. The set contains no mintage, product, or household order limits.

The four coins in this set include a $5 1/10-ounce coin, a $10 1/4-ounce coin, a $25 1/2-ounce coin, and a $50 one-ounce coin.

Each of the coins possesses a reeded edge and all are minted at the West Point Mint.

The specifications for the coins in this set are as follows:

One-Ounce 1/2-Ounce 1/4-Ounce 1/10-Ounce Denomination: $50 $25 $10 $5 Finish: Proof Proof Proof Proof Composition: 91.67% Gold,

3% Silver,

Balance Copper 91.67% Gold,

3% Silver,

Balance Copper 91.67% Gold,

3% Silver,

Balance Copper 91.67% Gold,

3% Silver,

Balance Copper Diameter: 1.287 in (32.70 mm) 1.063 in (27.00 mm) 0.866 in

(22.00 mm) 0.650 in

(16.50 mm) Weight: 1.0909 troy oz. (33.931 g) 0.5455 troy oz. (16.966 g) 0.2727 troy oz. (8.483 g) 0.1091 troy oz. (3.393 g) Edge: Reeded Reeded Reeded Reeded Mint and Mint Mark: West Point – W West Point – W West Point – W West Point – W

Each 2020 American Gold Eagle Proof Four-Coin Set is packaged in a burgundy velvet, satin-lined presentation case and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

For more information about the 2020 American Gold Eagle Proof Four-Coin Set, please visit the website of the United States Mint.

