Message to Mint customers

The following comes from an e-mail sent to the press today

The United States Mint’s (Mint) highest priority continues to be the health, safety, and well-being of our workforce, and we have implemented numerous measures to reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19. These measures have understandably had an impact on the availability, on-sale dates, and delays in delivery of some of our numismatic products, as well as longer wait times when calling our customer service number.

Despite these challenges, the Mint workforce has been able to continue to provide the superior customer service our customers have come to expect from the Mint, as demonstrated by the Customer Service Index (CSI) score for March of 92%, our highest rating year to date. We want to thank our Mint customers for their patience, patronage, and continued dedication to the United States Mint. Please continue to visit the United States Mint catalog site as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!