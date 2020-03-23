Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Message from Director of the U.S. Mint Dave Ryder on COVID-19 situation

The following comes from an e-mail sent to the press today:

Dear Valued Customer,

As the global impacts of COVID-19 continue to evolve, my top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of the Mint workforce – the men and women who work hard to ensure you receive the highest quality products.

As part of the Federal workforce we have and will continue to follow all guidance provided to the Federal Government, to include the information provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As we do this, the decisions I make will undoubtedly impact the on sale dates, availability, and delivery of some of our numismatic products, and you may also experience longer wait times when calling our customer service number. It is because of this that I ask for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.

I encourage you to use the United States Mint catalog site https://catalog.usmint.gov as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status.

Thank you for your patronage and continued dedication to the United States Mint. Please do all you can to be safe, stay healthy, and to keep others safe. We are all in this together, and we will get through it together

Sincerely,

Dave

