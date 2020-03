On March 11 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT), the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) held its second of two teleconference meetings to review and discuss designs for the upcoming 2021 American Innovation $1 Coin Program. Below are the various proposed designs for the 2021 New Hampshire American Innovation $1 coin. Let us know in the comments which design(s) you would choose!

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!