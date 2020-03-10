Coin Update

March 10, 2020, CCAC meeting: Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal Program

Image by Florian Hirzinger under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

Today, at 1:00 p.m. (EDT), the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) held its first of two teleconference meetings to review and discuss designs for the upcoming Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal Program and designs for the 2021 American Innovation $1 Coin Program. Below are the various proposed obverse and reverse designs for the Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal Program. Let us know in the comments which design(s) you would choose!

Obverse Designs

BB-O-01 — The CCAC’s recommended design for the obverse: Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse. Hover to zoom.

BB-O-02 — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse

BB-O-03 — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse

BB-O-04 — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse

BB-O-05 — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse

BB-O-06 — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse

BB-O-07 — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse

BB-O-08 — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse

BB-O-09 — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse

BB-O-10 — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse

BB-O-11 — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Obverse

Reverse Designs

BB-R-01 and BB-R-01-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-02 and BB-R-02-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-03 and BB-R-03-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-04 and BB-R-04-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-05 and BB-R-05-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-06 and BB-R-06-M — The CCAC’s recommended design for the reverse: Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-07 and BB-R-07-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-08 and BB-R-08-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-09 and BB-R-09-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-10 and BB-R-10-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-11 and BB-R-11-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

BB-R-12 and BB-R-12-M — Barbara Bush Gold Coin and Bronze Medal – Reverse

