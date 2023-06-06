Malta: New silver bullion coin with unlimited mintage features iconic Maltese cross

Coin Update

The Central Bank of Malta has launched a new silver bullion coin which features one of the country’s most recognisable national symbols. The very distinctive Maltese cross is an iconic part of Malta’s heritage and Most commonly associated with the Knights of Malta. The symbol is now used on everything from coins to the logo of different organisations and institutions internationally. It is believed that the points on the cross denote the eight aspirations and obligations of the knights,

To live in truth, have faith, repent one’s sins, give proof of humility, love justice, be merciful, be sincere and wholehearted, and to endure persecution.

Today, the Maltese cross is displayed as part of the Maltese civil ensign, the Maltese naval jack and the presidential standard, which displays a Maltese cross in each corner. As Malta transitioned to the euro currency in 2008, their two and one-euro coins carry the Maltese cross on the national or obverse side.

The coins are produced by the Pressburg Mint at their facilities in Bratislava, Slovakia, on behalf of the Central Bank of Malta. The obverse side features at its centre a large Maltese cross with a floral motif around the cross in the background. At its centre, is a smaller depiction of the George cross, which was awarded to the people of Malta by King George VI during the Second World War. Above the Maltese cross and along the rim is the text MALTA. Depicted on a small ribbon placed above the cross, is the date of issue 2023. Shown on the left and on the right side of the cross is the purity of the metal 9999, and below is the coins’ weight and metal 1 OZ FINE SILVER. The background includes a fine pattern of thin straight lines. The reverse side depicts as its central design the coat of arms of the Central Bank of Malta. The crest includes elements such as Malta’s flag, which displays on the George cross in the upper left. The horizontal key above the flag includes the design of a dolphin on the head of the key. The shield is supported by two knights of Malta, and the design is completed by a mural crown surmounting the crest, symbolic of Malta’s historic role as a fortress. The Latin motto FIDUCIA FORTIS (“In Confidence Strength”) and 1968, the date of the bank’s foundation, is shown below. The issuer, CENTRAL BANK OF MALTA, is placed over the bank’s crest with the denomination 5 EURO placed below. On each side of the coat of arms are two small Maltese crosses. The background includes a fine pattern of thin straight lines.

Five euro

.9999 Silver

 31.1 g 38.6 mm Bullion

Unlimited

Each coin is encapsulated and available optionally with or without a presentation case.

