Malta: New gold and silver coins mark the accession of HM King Charles III

The Central Bank of Malta has launched a new range of gold and silver commemorative coins which marks the accession of HM King Charles III as monarch of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth,of which Malta is a member of. In the eyes of the monarchy, the island of Malta has always been a place of pride, love, and significance. The relationship between the country of Malta and the crown is both long and close to the extent that the bravery of the Maltese was personally acknowledged during the Second World War by HM King George VI. In April 1942, The George Cross, Britain’s highest award bestowed by the government for non-operational gallantry, was awarded by King George VI to the island and the people of Malta. This was in recognition of the heroism and endurance of its people in the face of incessant enemy air attacks over more than three years. The award was presented in person by Lord Gort, Governor of Malta, and the crown’s representative to Chief Justice Borg of Malta in 1943. From that year, an insignia of the George Cross was added to Malta’s flag and placed in the upper-left corner. Between 1949 to 1951, a young princess Elizabeth made Malta her home at the age of 23 while her husband was stationed on the island with the navy. Living at Villa Guardamangia, an 18th-century house owned by the Prince’s uncle Lord Mountbatten and just outside the city of Valletta, the newlyweds and their two young children could lead a relatively normal life. As Queen, Elizabeth II visited Malta after it became a republic in 1992, in 2005, and 2007 on the very day she and Prince Philip celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Her last visit to Malta was in 2015, when She attended the 2015 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Valetta.

Born November 14, 1948, during the reign of his grandfather King George VI, Charles seemed destined to lead an extraordinary life. With a rigorous education, a distinguished military career, and now King of Great Britain. After serving as the longest heir apparent in history to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III ascended to the throne on the 8th of September 2022. Now head of the UK and Commonwealth, it is expected His Majesty will follow the inspiring example he has been set by his late mother. Malta’s continued support of the Commonwealth makes these new coins a fitting tribute for King Charles III.

The obverse side is designed by acclaimed coin designer Jody Clark and illustrates HM King Charles III in a left-facing portrait. Above the King’s likeness is the commemorative text HIS MAJESTY KING CHARLES III, and below is the date of his accession 8 SEPTEMBER 2022. The two larger gold denominations include a commemorative inscription in a semi-circular arch surrounding the King’s image, which reads I SHALL STRIVE TO FOLLOW THE INSPIRING EXAMPLE I HAVE BEEN SET. The reverse side bears the coat of arms for the Central Bank of Malta along with the text CENTRAL BANK OF MALTA shown above.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 3 euro .999 Silver 62.2 g 38.6 mm Proof 1,150 25 euro .999 Gold 31.1 g 32 mm Proof 200 50 euro .999 Gold 62.2 g 45 mm Proof 60 100 euro .999 Gold 155.5 g 65 mm Proof 30 500 euro .999 Gold 1,000 g 100 mm Proof 10

Mintages for the gold coins are very limited. For additional information or to reserve any of the available coins, please visit the website of the Central Bank of Malta.

