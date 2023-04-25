Malta: Logo-shaped coin marks centenary anniversary of iconic Warner Brothers movie studio 

The Central Bank of Malta has released unique silver coins, which mark the centenary anniversary of the founding of the iconic American film studio Warner Brothers, which came into existence in April 1923. Founded in 1923 by four brothers, Harry (1881–1958), Albert (1884–1967), Sam (1185-1927), and Jack (1892–1978) Warner, the company ultimately established itself as a leader in the American film industry before diversifying into animation, television, and video games. Warner Brother Studios is one of the Big Five major American film studios, as well as a member of the Motion Picture Association.

These unique logo-shaped silver Proof coins are produced by the Royal Dutch Mint at their facilities in Houten, Netherlands, on behalf of the Central Bank of Malta. The obverse side depicts an image of the Warner Brothers iconic studios located on Sunset Boulevard along with the trademark stylised logo made from the initials WB. This actual design served as the company’s insignia from 1925 until 1929, when the logo was changed to the more familiar shield denoting just the initials. The reverse side, modelled by Pannos Goutzemisis, depicts the crest of the Central Bank of Malta, whose design includes elements such as Malta’s flag, which displays the George Cross in the upper left, awarded to Malta for bravery in April 1942 by King George VI. The horizontal key above the flag includes the design of a dolphin on the head of the key. The shield is supported by two knights of Malta, and the design is completed by a mural crown surmounting the crest, symbolic of Malta’s historic role as a fortress. The Latin motto FIDUCIA FORTIS (“In Confidence Strength”) and 1968, the date of the bank’s foundation, are shown below. The issuer, CENTRAL BANK OF MALTA, is placed over the bank’s crest with the denomination 5 EURO placed below. The year of release, 2023, is shown as two digits on the left and right of the crest. The mintmark of the Royal Dutch Mint is shown just under the coin’s face value.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit 5 euro .999 Silver 31.1 g 30.8 x 39.9 mm Proof 1,500

Each coin is encapsulated to accommodate its special shape and presented in a custom case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

❑

